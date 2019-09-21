An ode to a lost longboard

This past May term, I lost my longboard. Or should I say, I left it behind. Due to the combination of a last-minute use and the flurry of my end-of-the-year RA duties, I ended up leaving my longboard somewhere on campus last spring.

At the beginning of this school year, I came back on campus and searched and searched, but to no avail.

She was gone.

I could think of no better way to honor the lost than by ranking the best places to ride longboard and scooter alike, the best sidewalks on campus.