How to Vote – IN registration deadline is Oct. 5

Did you know there is still time to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election? Whether you are from Indiana or out of state, there are simple ways for you to cast your vote.

Live in Indiana?

The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 5. Print out and complete the attached PDF of the registration form and mail it back to your Indiana county of residence or register online through the Indiana Secretary of State’s website. Copies of the Indiana voter registration form are also available in the Student Life Office (first floor of Wyse Hall) during regular office hours. If you return your completed registration form to Student Life by noon on Tuesday, Oct. 5, they will return it for you to the Elkhart County Voter Registration Office.

Out of state?

If your permanent residence is in another state and you want to register there, please be aware that registration deadlines vary greatly. You can check your state’s registration deadline and register through the National Mail Voter Registration Form website.

College student?

Even if you are a permanent resident of another state, you can bypass voting in your home states and register and vote in Indiana if you are a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old and have lived in their current Indiana voting precinct for at least 30 days. If you live on campus, you can use the college’s address to register and vote.