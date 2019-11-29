Holy Moses! This is an odd feeling. Writing “Ponderings with Pauls” on Monday night rather than Tuesday night.

I tell you what, in a life of not feeling like I’m on top of many things… this is an odd but very nice feeling (*narrator voice* this feeling would not last for long).

(edit: I am currently writing this Wednesday morning… so much for my working ahead.)

Alright, that’s enough meta writing for one article, let’s get to my main subject: SST.

Now I bet you’re probably thinking: “Oh boy, yet another SST reflection about how the experience changed the person’s life.”

Not so fast my loyal readers! I am here to challenge that assumption, turn the stereotype on its head, so to say.

I am going to write about SST (gasp) before I go!

Bold move, I know, but I need somewhere a bit more formal than my journal to vent my pre-SST stresses and strategies.

And since there isn’t a book full of pre-SST stories published by Pinch Penny Press (shoutout Ann Hostetler) my column will have to do so.

So here’s a fun fact, I have never been outside of the country.

It may come as a shock to many of you, but this little Lancaster County Boy™ has never been outside of the U.S.

Oh sure, I’ve come close, cause let me tell yah, my family vacation to California when I was 12 was quite the culture shock.

Anyway, I’m feeling decent about SST. But I haven’t had too much time to dwell on it.

You can say all you want about how college is way too busy, but I tell you what, it sure as heck does a great job at distracting you from the future.

So now as I sit and write this article, it’s finally giving me time to stop and think about SST… and it feels weird to say (or I guess write), but I don’t really know what to expect.

Except for one unit ahead of me, I don’t have years of past SSTers telling me what to think or expect.

And sure, I’ve heard the saying “the lowest lows and the highest highs” and to be honest, I’m looking forward to that. Because truthfully, in the past year, I feel like I’ve already experienced the lowest lows… so I’ve thoroughly prepared for those.

And the highest highs? That is something that I cannot wait for.

Oh, and in case you were pondering, I am going to buy that headband.