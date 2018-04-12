Pick an alter-ego

Katie Yoder

Funnies Co-Editor

katiey5@goshen.edu

In one of our first two articles of the year, we tried to think of what Hannah Hostetter’s alter-ego would be. We couldn’t think of anything at the time, so like most of the semester’s most important projects, we put it off until the last week. Now we need your help.

Below are options for Hannah’s alter-ego. Pick your favorite and submit it to the suggestion box at the front desk of the library by tearing this slip out of the Record. (We don’t know if anyone actually checks the library suggestion box or what it’s for, but we might as well use it for this, right?)