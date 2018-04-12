Pick an alter-ego

Katie Yoder
Funnies Co-Editor
In one of our first two articles of the year, we tried to think of what Hannah Hostetter’s alter-ego would be. We couldn’t think of anything at the time, so like most of the semester’s most important projects, we put it off until the last week. Now we need your help.
Below are options for Hannah’s alter-ego. Pick your favorite and submit it to the suggestion box at the front desk of the library by tearing this slip out of the Record. (We don’t know if anyone actually checks the library suggestion box or what it’s for, but we might as well use it for this, right?)
- Harrisonburg Hostetter (Good alliteration and complements Ohio Yoder well.)
- Toni (She’s been known to go by this abbreviation of her middle name to distinguish herself for the multitudes of other Hannahs in the Goshen-sphere.)
- H2 (Also the symbol for hydrogen gas, which is the bomb.)
- Han Solo (When in doubt, jack a nickname off a Harrison Ford character.)
- Hanna Hochstetler (Since people think they’re the same person anyway.)
No comments yet.
No one have left a comment for this post yet!