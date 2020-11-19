105 total COVID-19 cases at GC this semester

Fall 2020 has been a very eventful semester for all students, faculty and staff on the Goshen College campus. The graphic below highlights key moments and numbers from the past 15 weeks of school.
Written by Record
Goshen College Communications
The Communication Department at Goshen College offers majors in broadcasting, communication, journalism and public relations. Concentrations are available in film and multimedia for students who choose to major in communication. The department manages several media properties, including: The Correspondent, a television program; 91.1 the Globe, a radio station; and The Record, a weekly newspaper.
No comments yet.
No one have left a comment for this post yet!