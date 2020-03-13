International students granted permission to take classes online during national emergency

On Friday, March 13, Dan Koop Liechty, director of alumni engagement and international student advisor, announced via email that international students would be able to make the transition to online courses without it affecting their visa status.

According to the Student and Exchange Visitor Program’s (SEVP) website, international students are restricted to only one online or distance learning class a semester in order to maintain their status as an F-1 student in the U.S. This means that transitioning to online classes could impact the students legal ability to remain in the States.

Liechty’s email informed the students that during this unusual time, the SEVP officials have “given colleges and universities permission to allow on-line coursework until the crisis diminishes.”

“So, you need not worry about your SEVIS status,” Liechty said.

While the campus shifts to online classes, it still remains open and international students are advised to stay in the area and not travel. The students need to remain living here to not affect their status, unless given permission to leave.

“I know these are uncertain times,” Lichty said. “But please know that we care deeply for you. Those of us who have lived far away from home know how difficult times like this can be and we want to assure you of our support.”