Maple Leaf athletes represent at Nationals

The indoor track and field nationals competition was held in South Dakota last weekend. The Leafs had five national competitors.

Siana Emery, a senior, closed her career finishing fourth in the nation for the second consecutive year in the women’s 3,000 meter race walk race. She set a personal record, finishing the race in 15 minutes and 2.96 seconds and earned her fourth All-American honor. She has finished in the top eight at indoor nationals in each of the last three years.

If Emery hadn’t snatched the Leaf of the Week award, it would have been Jacob Gerber. Gerber, a junior, broke the school weight throw record in his second throw of the competition, which cleared 56 feet and 10 inches.

Gerber placed 10 overall — the second highest score for the Maple Leafs — coming within one spot of making finals and within two spots of earning All-American status.

Suzette Rodriguez, a junior, finished 16th in the women’s 20-pound weight throw, clearing 52 feet and 11 inches. Even though she didn’t make the finals, she improved on the previous year by six positions.

Hayley Bickford, a sophomore, competed in the race walk competition along with Emery, where she placed 14th with a time of 17:26.79.

Kevin Kipkemboi, a first-year, did not finish the 5k race.

At the end of nationals, the Maple Leaf women’s team was tied for 15th place out of 104 teams. The men’s team was tied for 34th place out of 102 teams.

The Maple Leafs are off the next two weeks as the outdoor season begins. They are preparing for the Polar Bear Invitational hosted by Indiana Wesleyan University.