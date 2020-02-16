Men’s volleyball tips scale for winning record at Judson University

The Goshen College men’s volleyball team came out of a busy weekend with the team’s first winning record in program history on Friday, Feb. 7.

Although the Maple Leafs lost their first game of the Judson University Early Bird Tournament against Aquinas College, they then went on to set the program’s first three-match win streak.

The Leafs lost to ninth-ranked Aquinas in three sets before defeating tournament host, Judson University, 3-0.

Alexander Rabadzhiev, a sophomore, led both of Friday’s matches in kills, with 10 in the first match and 12 in the second. Jack Paraha, a freshman, added 15 kills combined for both games. Michael Wahl, a junior, had 49 assists and Ian Fox, a freshman, led with six blocks. Elias Baer, a junior, put up six digs in the first match and nine digs in the second.

The following day, the Maple Leafs swept Rockford College and Clarke University in three sets each.

Rabadzhiev again led with kills, posting nine the first match and 13 the second. Andy Bennett, a sophomore, put up seven blocks in the first match, while Fox had five in the second. Wahl added eight digs against Clarke, and Baer had seven against Rockford.

Saturday’s wins tipped the scale for the Maple Leafs and improved their record to 6-4 on the season.

The men return to action at home on Friday, Feb. 14, against Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference rival, Siena Heights University.