A few editions ago you might remember my investigative scoop on Chad Coleman. I recently even got a shoutout in his recent Apple advertisement in the communicator (hi Chad). It made my day honestly. I thought I’d take the time to let you all know that Chad was so persuasive that I switched from my Galaxy S8 to the newest iPhone — and I’m quite pleased with my decision.

I came into my interview with Chad thinking it was just a silly story. I certainly wasn’t expecting to be drawn back into the Apple community. I just thought it was funny how much money Chad spent on Apple products. But something happened during that conversation — Chad’s passion for Apple was convincing. I can only imagine that this is what it feels like to be accepted into a cult.

Each day I wake up and repeat the mantra that all of us Apple users say:

Apple gives me joy.

Apple provides everything I need.

Apple is the only product that could ever make me happy.

And each evening I thank my sponsor: Chad Coleman.