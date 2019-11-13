Wyse wields winners again

My dearest readers and voters — thanks for sticking with me through this journey. The votes are in; the final round will be an epic show-down between…[insert dramatic drumroll in your head here]…

KEITH GRABER MILLER

VERSUS

JOHN ROTH

Loyalties will be tested in Wyse 3rd this next week. Who will emerge victorious? Who will claim the bragging rights they sorely deserve?

Even though Keith is the ordained minister here, John also passionately writes about the Anabaptist-Mennonite church. Therefore, it’s hard to judge who the Lord is voting for here. Let’s take a closer look at our contestants.

Our first contender for GC’s Toughest Prof is Keith Graber Miller. He’s weighing in with a Masters of Divinity and one Ph.D. Graber Miller’s experience as an SST leader of nine different units makes him a serious threat to Roth. Graber Miller also is a small business owner — a nice art gallery and, with any luck, one day we can afford to shop there. When he isn’t making tests that could make a grown man cry, he likes to spend time with his family.

Our second contender for GC’s Toughest Prof is John Roth. He’s weighing in with both a M.A. and a Ph.D. from the University of Chicago. Roth is a leader of three SST units himself but, perhaps his best experience, is meeting Václav Havel — the guy who basically stopped communism in Czechoslovakia in 1989. Roth also believes Goshen students are “smart, funny, diverse and curious about the world” according to the interview on his goshen.edu profile. Roth isn’t a small business owner, but apparently he runs in his free time which seems equally as tough to me.

GC’s Toughest Prof: The Championship is underway! Use this QR code to vote or find it on The Record’s social media.