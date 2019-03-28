Senior art exhibit to showcase student work

Emily Cummings

Arts Editor

emcummings@goshen.edu

The annual art show showcasing the work of seniors in the visual arts department opens on March 31, with a reception from 2-4 p.m.. The exhibit will include artwork from Norah Glass, a potter, Rachel Yoder, a sculptor, Brianna Herndon, a painter and multimedia artist, and Yadira Figueroa, a graphic designer.

The exhibit is located in the Hershberger Art Gallery inside the Music Center and will run until Apr. 28. Each artist curated their own section of the show.

Herndon’s portion of the exhibit is based on a theater inspired piece from a forest. The paintings she chose to display correspond to create a world or experience, with the trees painted on clear vinyl hanging in front of watercolor paintings. This gives an illusion of a forest that the viewer can explore.

“The sky changes in each one to represent a different part of a journey,” Herndon said. “I tried to pack as much detail in as I could, so viewers would discover something new with each look.”

Herndon’s paintings feature her sister. It means a lot to her to be able to add her sister into her project. “I am really proud of my work and the atmosphere created in it,” said Herndon.

Glass will be displaying her folk-art-themed functional pottery, which feature floral designs and patterns. Her favorite piece she is including in the exhibit is a teapot with a blue glaze, that is decorated with carved sunflowers.

“I’m really excited about displaying a dinnerware set, which is a first for me,” Glass said. “For this show, I started a new project in which I preserve real plant matter in my pots using resin. I’m really excited about pursuing that further.”

Glass noted that the process of curating the senior show has given her a chance to bond with her fellow senior artists.

Yoder’s portion of the show will include big sculptures that display a lot of movement, and Figueroa’s designs are connected through colorful Latin-themes.

At Sunday’s reception, all the artists will give a short presentation to introduce their work and discuss their rationale behind what they’ve chosen to display.

Further information on individual works will accompany pieces in the gallery, and each artist will also include an artist statement in the show.