For the Record: ‘The news we report might not reach a national scale, but it’s still important.’

It’s me, again, for the third week. I’m glad you’re back.

If we are being honest, are we all under the assumption that I am going to have something wise and worthwhile to say in this editorial every week?

That’s a lot of pressure. I don’t know what you’re expectations are, but I feel like a child. When I’m at home with my family, they don’t even let me use knives. Sometimes my mom still makes me drink milk at meals “out of habit.” My favorite movie is Trolls. And people expect me to have something interesting and profound to say?

As I was cleaning out old copies of the Record in the Hub, glancing through editorials of editor-in-chiefs past and chuckling at out-of-context professor quotes (“smack that piano” -Marcia Yost, Oct. 8, 2015 issue), I couldn’t help but wonder: is that what we’re going to be reduced to? Dusty, yellow copies of the Record stuffed into shelves or maybe lining someone’s compost bin?

I’m not going to save the world with this editorial. This issue isn’t changing the course of history. Abby and I aren’t Woodward and Bernstein exposing scandals (yet).

The news we report might not reach a national scale, but it’s still important.

So here I am. Here we are, the Record in all our glory.

This whole paper is put together by people who work hard and come together to share important stories for Goshen College.

I’m so excited to share these stories. The changes that the Ministry Team has put into action this year and the addition of RAs in upperclassmen housing are based on student feedback. Dave Kendall’s new position is to provide a resource to students and the Academic Success Center has made significant changes to become more accessible.

The Record’s purpose is to share this information with students.

So if you’re looking for words of wisdom — read the Record.