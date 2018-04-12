Award winning trio next up for Performing Arts Series

Kory Stoneburner-Betts

Returning to Sauder Concert Hall by popular demand, The Wailin’ Jennys, a Juno award-winning trio, are set to perform to a sold-out crowd on Sunday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. The performance is one of the most anticipated of the 2018 Performing Arts Series lineup.

The three women who comprise The Wailin’ Jennys — Nicky Mehta, Ruth Moody, and Heather Masse — each bring distinct vocals that combine to create the beautiful, heartstopping sound of the band. In addition to achingly beautiful harmonies, The Wailin’ Jennys also bring to the table an uplifting and engaging stage presence that has delighted audiences around the world for more than a decade.

The music of The Wailin’ Jennys is a blend of the bluegrass, folk, and roots genres. Their unique sound has gotten them featured positions on the nationally syndicated radio variety program “Live From Here” hosted by Punch Brothers frontman, Chris Thile, as well as Bonnie Raitt and Rosanne Cash. As a unit, The Wailin’ Jennys folk-pop sound is irresistable.

Formed in 2002 by a happy accident after teaming up for a one-time-only performance at a guitar shop in Winnipeg, Manitoba, The Wailin’ Jennys have grown into one of the most beloved international folk acts. Together the three have released five studio albums, the first being “40 Days” in 2004. They hit number-two on the charts with their sophomore outing, “Firecracker.” Their most recent full length album, “Fifteen”, released in 2017, has reached number one on the Billboard U.S. Top Bluegrass Albums chart.

Reception for “Fifteen” has been positive since release. Some of this praise is attributed to the trio’s beautiful cover of “Wildflowers” by Tom Petty, among other tracks, including seasoned favorites like “Keep Me In Your Heart,” by Warren Zevon and Dolly Parton’s “Light Of A Clear Blue Morning.”

2017 marked the 15th anniversary of the band’s formation, hence the name of their most recent album. In the coming years, they will continue to create some of the most engaging music in the folk-roots genre and win over audiences with their internationally praised live performances.

It should be noted that tickets are sold out for this performance. Any returned tickets will be available at the box office the night of the event.

The next event in the 2018 Performing Arts Series will be Tony Award winner Audra McDonald on Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.