Broadcasting students win awards

Pamela Ortiz

Staff Writer

pmortiz@goshen.edu

Members of The Correspondent, The Globe and FiveCore Media travelled down to Indianapolis to attend the the Indiana Association of Schools Broadcasters (IASB) annual awards luncheon.

Both the television and radio station teams won a total of 18 awards from the 15 audio and visual categories that were available. About 25 projects were submitted from work done on the television news program, The Correspondent, FiveCore Media, which is GC’s video production company, as well as on the campus radio station, WGCS 91.1 The Globe.

Students were able to participate in a job fair, a luncheon and a celebration. This event was to celebrate and recognize all the hard, excellent work of the broadcasting and film students from Indiana state.

There were many students who won awards at the luncheon and four first place awards were awarded to Goshen College. Riley Friesner, a sophomore, won an award for Best Radio Specialty Program and Best Radio Interview. The other first place awards went to Brad Stoltzfus, a senior, Karen Ramos, Tanner Camp and Alyson Prigge, all sophomores, for Best Television Package as well as Riley Mills, a senior, Karen Ramos, Jace Longnecker and Tanner Camp, all sophomores, who won an award for Best Television News Program.

One of the communications departments’ biggest accomplishments was winning second place in Television School of the Year and Radio School of the Year competition. This is significant for Goshen College because they were competing against bigger universities such as Ball State.

Brad Stoltzfus, one of the student managers of The Globe, explained that larger universities tend to have bigger communication departments. These colleges are able to have more people working in those departments which is a reason for the type of submissions they put in every year.

Stoltzfus noted that one good thing about Goshen College’s small department is that they are able to do activities and events that help them get to know each other in the communications department.

Another reason why Stoltzfus thought GC’s communication department fared so well is because students are able to get more attention and help from the professors. Small-knit classes allow professors to guide and help students with their contest submissions.

“We can still make a good product even if we have a smaller team. We are also able to connect with the community through the projects that we do which is something different and valuable,” Stoltzfus remarked.

Both Jason Samuels, The Globe general manager and assistant professor of communication, and Kyle Hufford, the general manager of FiveCore Media and assistant professor of communication, have seen how the students have excelled in their communication work but it is also really affirming to be recognized statewide.

Both professors remarked that the quality of the students’ work was a clear reflection to the communication program and culture at Goshen College.