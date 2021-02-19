Spring baseball preview

The Goshen College baseball team has two games under their belt as the young 2021 season is already underway.

Through two games, the Maple Leafs hold a record of 0-2. Their two losses both came at the hand of Oakland City University. The Maple Leafs’ offensive attack was nowhere to be found in the weekend series.

Game one, the Maple Leafs mustered one hit, falling 4-0.

Game two was no more impressive, the Maple Leafs were held off of the scoreboard for the second consecutive game. This time, falling 8-0 on just four hits.

“This team is extremely young and lacking experience but that can also be exciting because it presents opportunity,” said head coach Alex Childers.

Childers added, “This group has had to overcome a lot of things just to make it to this point.”

The Goshen College baseball team has 55 games scheduled this season. With the coronavirus pandemic, those games are certainly set to be moved and cancelled.

Through just two weeks, the Maple Leafs have seen five games cancelled due to inclement weather.

“I believe the biggest challenge is going to be the ability for our team to adapt,” said Kyle Staelgraeve, a four year starter, “There will be games canceled or moved around and at times we might not have every player available.”

Staelgraeve added, “We need to handle these uncontrollable situations with poise and adapt as best we can.”

The Maple Leafs are a young and fairly inexperienced team. After graduating seven seniors, six of those seven being starters, the team will have to grow and learn to rely on younger players to step up in tight spots throughout the season.

Senior Brighton Schofield talked about the growing pains, especially without a fall season.

“Our expectations are uncertain. Without our normal fall season due to COVID-19, we did not explore all our possibilities. We plan to make it to the playoffs like the past four years. But right now, we are worried about finding our rhythm.”

The baseball team looks to get into the win column for the first time this season with a double header at Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights, Illinois next Wednesday afternoon.