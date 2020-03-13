Spring break recap

The Goshen College baseball and softball teams hit the road two weeks ago to put their winter training to the test. Here’s a recap of their trips.

Softball Numbers

12: Games played

3: States played in (Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma)

60: Hours in the bus

7-5: Trip record

Baseball Numbers

9: Games played

3: States played in (North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida)

38: Hours in the bus

1-8: Trip record

Best game

S -“(The game) against Langston University. We were down by 2 runs going into the seventh inning. With 2 outs, we rallied and scored 6 runs to take the lead. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Langston scored 3 runs to end the game 11-10.”

Rianna Koteles, Softball catcher and utility player

Team atmosphere

B – “Even though we struggled to start the week, we stayed together and kept our energy level up and we left on a high note because of it.”

Peyton Smith, infielder

Coach’s note

“We didn’t get the results we wanted by any stretch of the imagination. The goal of the spring break trip is to prep us for conference play and I think it did that. I told the guys after the (last) game that if we were only going to win one game on that trip, it might as well be the last one before the long bus ride back!”