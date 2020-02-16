Men’s and women’s basketball teams go down together

The trip to Marion last Saturday did not spell well for the men’s and women’s basketball teams. The women fell to Indiana Wesleyan University 75-42, putting up their second lowest scoring output on the season. The men were more efficient against the Wildcats, but in the end too many turnovers cost them as they lost 95-78.

The women shot an uncharacteristically low 31% (14-45), while the Wildcats shot 52%. Goshen began the game with four straight points but that would be their only lead of the night as the rest of the quarter would belong to the Wildcats who outscored the Maple Leafs 19-5.

The second quarter was much of the same, ending 26-10 in favor of Indiana Wesleyan. At halftime it was 45-19 and IWU did not look back. Although Goshen outscored IWU in the third quarter (17-14), the Wildcats were still very much in control of the game.

The fourth quarter fell in line with the rest of the game, with IWU almost tripling the Maple Leafs quarter output.

With this game, Goshen dropped to 1-13 in the conference and 10-18 for the season. The Wildcats improved to 19-7 on the season.

Playing second, the men’s team had a good shooting game, making 56% of their shots, including 52% from the three point line, but a lack of rebounding and turnovers hurt them badly.

Goshen never led by more than two points in the first half, but they kept the game close. At the midway point, the Maple Leafs had the game within reach at 45-34.

Goshen brought the gap into the single digits early in the second half, but a 9-0 run by the Wildcats proved too much for the Maple Leafs.

The Goshen men dropped to 0-14 in the Crossroads League, and 4-22 overall, while IWU improved to 12-2 in conference play, and 22-4 overall.

Both teams can next be seen in action against Marian University on Saturday Feb. 15. Seniors, Alyson Prigge, Benjamin Cotton and Tanner Camp will be recognized for their four years on the court for senior day. Tip-off for the women’s game is at 1 p.m. followed by the men at 3 p.m.