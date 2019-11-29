Men’s basketball falls to Holy Cross

Goshen College men’s basketball traveled to Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 16, to face off against Holy Cross College.

The Saints secured the win 83-60 behind a strong 18-point and four-assist performance from Storm Cook.

The Maple Leafs were led by a strong performance from Trevor Franklin, a first-year, who set a career high in points, with 13 in his first career start. Tanner Camp, a senior, and Austin Branagan, a junior, led Goshen in rebounds with five. Juniors Tahj Curry and Michael Bowers paced the Leafs with two assists apiece.

Holy Cross opened the scoring with a three, which was quickly responded to with a three of their own for Goshen.

The Saints would race out to a quick 13-point lead over the next six minutes and never look back; a big 18-10 run by the Maple Leafs closed the margin to 3.

The Maple Leafs would never get it back down to double digits again as Holy Cross scored the next 13 straight points to close out the first half with the Saints up 47-30.

The second half was all Holy Cross as the Maples Leafs would never get the lead below 18 points, with the lead as high as 28 late in the half.

The Maple Leafs would close out the game on a 12-4 run to keep the lead ever from hitting 30, but it was a little too late as the Maple Leafs fell in convincing fashion, 83-60.

Goshen College takes the floor again this weekend in Wilberforce, Ohio, for two matches in two days. On Friday, the Maple Leafs play Wilberforce University at 7 p.m.

On Saturday the team will play Central State University, with a tipoff time of 7:30 p.m.