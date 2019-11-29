Women’s basketball five-game winning streak

The Goshen College women’s basketball team extended their winning streak over the weekend when they traveled to Winona Lake to play in the Grace College Classic. The Maple Leafs defeated Holy Family College 92-48 on Friday and Grace Christian University 80-51 on Saturday.

Goshen entered the weekend with a 4-2 record and looked to get four games above .500 as their non-conference season came to an end.

In Friday’s matchup, the Maple Leafs jumped all over the Lakers, outscoring them 31-9 in the first quarter. The Maple Leafs were led by Alyson Prigge, a senior, who paced Goshen College with eight in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Maple Leafs offense was squandered, only scoring nine points. But going into the break, the Maple Leafs held a commanding 18-point lead.

Out of the half, the Maple Leafs poured in 32 points, matching their 31 points scored in the first quarter. This time the Maple Leafs were led by Graysen Cockerham, a sophomore, with 12 third-quarter points.

The Maple Leafs closed out the Lakers and finished the game on top 92-48. Cockerham and Prigge led the offensive charge for the Maple Leafs, scoring 19 and 15, respectively. Three Maple Leafs added nine points: Janara Flowers, Suzanna Yoder and Keyaira Murff. Murff also pulled down 13 rebounds.

The Maple Leafs would not take the court again for another 18 hours, looking to remain perfect on the weekend.

On Saturday, the Maple Leafs found themselves matched up with Grace Christian University. As the Maple Leafs did so the day before, they were fast out of the gates.

Flowers led all scorers with eight in the first quarter, as the Maple Leafs led after 10 minutes 22-12.

The second quarter was no different for the Maple Leafs, as they scored 20 more points to take a halftime lead 42-24.

The third quarter was a blowout for the Maple Leafs, holding Grace Christian to just four points and forcing eight turnovers.

In the fourth quarter, the Maple Leafs were outscored 23-21. However, this did not reflect the scoreboard at the final horn. Goshen College defeated Grace Christian University 80-51.

Leading the Maple Leafs was Yoder with 13 points off the bench. Three other Maple Leafs scored 10 points: Flowers, Murff and TaNiece Chapman.

With the weekend sweep, the Maple Leafs improve to 6-2.

Up next, the Maple Leafs await Crossroads League play. On Tuesday, Nov. 26, the Maple Leafs will travel back to Winona Lake to battle with Grace College. That tipoff is set for 6 p.m.