Men’s tennis defeated in semifinals

Last Thursday, the men’s tennis team run at the Crossroads League Tournament came to an end. For the third year in a row, the Maple Leafs made it to the semifinals, but were unable to advance further. This year’s loss came at the hands of Indiana Wesleyan University with a score of 4-0.

During the doubles matchup, Goshen’s Danny Boussom, a junior, and Luke Rush, a senior, were defeated 6-3, and the team of Martim Cafe, a junior, and Josh Friesen, a sophomore, were also defeated with a score of 6-1. The ruling in the Crossroads League Tournament meant that doubles play was abandoned once the Wildcats won the two match points.

In the singles matchup, Goshen’s Hermes Flores, a junior, lost both his sets with a score of 6-1 and 6-0. Friesen lost both of his sets 6-2, and Cafe was defeated in his with the same scoreline of 6-0.

The three singles defeats meant that the other single competitions were abandoned due to IWU winning the matchup. This meant that neither Juan Miguel Ciudad, a senior, Boussom or Fillippo Bigardi, also a senior, were given the opportunity to put points on the board for the Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs left the tournament with a record of 6-3 in the Crossroads League and 9-6 in regular season play, while the Wildcats went on to win the tournament after defeating Marian 4-1.

With Goshen’s season complete, the Maple Leafs will be able to rest up and reflect on their performance before looking towards the 2020 season.