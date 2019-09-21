Women’s volleyball fall against Mount Vernon

Goshen College women’s volleyball fell 3-1 against Mount Vernon Nazarene University in a conference matchup on Tuesday.

After losing the first two sets to the Cougars, Goshen College continued to up their intensity, even after falling behind 9-4 in the third set. Goshen College tied the score again at 18 with the help of a four point run and back-to-back aces from junior Shelbey Younts and an ace from junior Jennifer Ritchie. Haylee Pennington, a sophomore, had three kills in the third to seal the set win.

But the Maple Leafs’ lifeline was not enough. In the fourth set, Mount Vernon got on the scoreboard early, jumping to an 11-4 lead. Goshen responded with a 6-2 run. Olivia Koop, a freshman, and Ritchie alternated kills for a four-point run to bring it back to 16-15. Mount Vernon pulled away late in the fourth, leading 20-16 before Goshen’s Taylor Eash, a junior, earned back-to-back kills, knotting the score at 21.

The two teams continued to exchange points, tying the game at 22 and again at 23. But two kills from the Cougars won Mount Vernon the set and the match.

Ritchie’s 17 kills and Pennington’s 13 winners led the Goshen squad. Ally Roehr had 35 assists and 20 digs for the Maple Leafs, with Ritchie’s 18 digs, Tessa Clark’s 13, and Younts’ 11.

The Maple Leafs host Bethel in another conference matchup at 7 p.m. on Friday for Maple Leaf Pride Night.