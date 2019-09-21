Men’s soccer victorious in final non-conference game

The Goshen College Men’s Soccer team defeated Governors State University 2-1 this past Tuesday, for their final non-conference match of the season.

The Maple Leafs came into the game with a 3-4 record, looking to get to .500 on the season before hosting Bethel University on Wednesday, Sep. 25.

The game got off to a slow start, as the Jaguars held the ball for possession in their back half, looking for teammates making long runs. The Maple Leafs quickly applied pressure and began forcing turnovers which led to easy offense.

In the 7th minute, the Maple Leafs intercepted the ball and found Lucas Bontreger, a sophomore in the 18-yard box. Bontreger turned to his right and fired a shot off the left post. The Maple Leafs continued pressuring the Jaguars.

Governors State would have their own chances to score in the first half. Maple Leaf defenders Henrique Eichenberger, a sophomore, and Luke Bayliss, a junor, each made crucial saves for the Maple Leafs after goalkeeper, Tomas Fonseca, a senior, missed the first attempt keeping a clean sheet for the Maple Leafs.

In the 32nd minute, Uriel Macias, a junior, who was back in the starting lineup after a 6 game absence through injury, rocketed a shot from 20 yards out into the right corner of the net. Macias beat two Jaguar defenders and gave the Maple Leafs the 1-0 lead going into halftime.

The Maple Leafs would strike first again coming out of halftime. They found scoring leader Bontreger in the 52nd minute as he tapped in a pass that fell in the 6-yard box to put the Maple Leafs up 2-0. The score was good enough for Bontreger’s 7th goal on the year. Bontreger ranks number one in NAIA in game-winning goals with three on the season.

The Maple Leafs attempted to shut out Governors State and secure a clean sheet, but the Jaguars would finally break into the scoring column in the 88th minute with a goal from Papa Thiam.

The Maple Leafs would miss out on their clean sheet but held on and take the win 2-1. Fonseca made four saves throughout keeping the Maple Leafs on top.

The Goshen College men’s soccer team now has a nine day rest before starting conference play. They will host Crossroads League rival Bethel University on Wednesday, Sep. 25, from the John Ingold Athletic Complex.

The women’s team will be in action before then. After their 1-0 overtime win on Saturday against Rio Grande, the Maple Leafs take on Indiana Institute of Technology at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, at home for their second annual Go4theGoal game, in support of fighting pediatric cancer. Last year the team raised a total of $800 and hope to surpass that toal.