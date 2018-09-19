NEWS BRIEF: SST Search Conference

This past weekend, 24 faculty and staff and nine students from across the campus community convened at the Amigo Centre in Sturgis, Michigan, for the SST search conference.

The conference, beginning the evening of Sept. 14 and concluding mid-day on Sept. 16, was an intensive weekend spent discussing the past, present and future of Goshen College’s international education requirement. Attendees will continue working with these concepts throughout the school year.

The conference was guided by the question: “How can we strengthen Goshen College’s international education core, including SST, to make it more effective, engaging and possible for our students in the current global context?”

Organizers and attendees are still distilling and finalizing the outcomes of the conference, as well as developing plans for moving forward. Formalized outcomes will be announced to the broader campus community as soon as they become available.

Editor’s note: this is a developing story; the Record will provide more coverage in upcoming issues.