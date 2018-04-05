Good Friday brings two wins for Maple Leaf baseball

SPENCER BUTTERMORE

Staff Writer

sebuttermore@goshen.edu

GOSHEN, Ind. — The Goshen College baseball team picked up a pair of victories on Good Friday against the Lancers of Grace College by 3-2 and 7-2 margins at Sarge Yoder Baseball Field.

Starting on the mound in game on for the Maple Leafs (12-17, 4-7 Crossroads League) was sophomore Braedon Evans. Evans set the pace on the mound for the Leafs and did not allow a run through the first four innings. The Maple Leafs got on the board early by scoring two runs in the bottom of the first. Junior Clinton Stroble II and sophomore Colby Malson each drove in a run to put the Leafs on top 2-0 after one inning. Goshen would add one more run to their total in the third inning as sophomore Kody McGuire singled to the left side to bring in Malson and push the score to 3-0. The Lancers brought the score within one in the fifth inning by scoring two runs on three hits. The game ended with the final score at 3-2 in favor of the Maple Leafs. Evans picks up his second win on the season and Malson earned his fourth save of the season. The Malson save marked the eighth of his young career to give the Tipton, Indiana native the most saves in program history.

Travis Grimm, a senior, got the start in the second game and a strong start it was. Grimm pitched 5.2 innings and allowed seven hits while striking out six. In the second inning, eight Maple Leafs came to the plate to score five runs on five hits and one error by the Lancers (1-21, 1-7 CL). The Lancers answered back quickly with a run in the top of the third to bring the score to 5-1 in favor of the Leafs. No teams scored until the top of the eighth as Grace scored one more run to bring the score to 5-2. The Maple Leafs quickly answered and scored two assurances runs in the bottom of the eighth to go on to win 7-2. Grimm picked up his fifth win of the season and 12th of his career while Kyle Kotecki, a junior, picked up his first save of the season after firing 3.1 innings in relief. The victory for Grimm places the right-hander in a four-way tie for 10th place in career wins.

The Maple Leafs hit the road on Monday when the team traveled to Mount Vernon, Ohio to take on the Cougars of Mount Vernon Nazarene University. The Cougars scored early and often in the game and took a commanding 7-0 lead after the first four innings. The Leafs only scored one run in the game coming in the sixth inning by way of a Cody McCoy, a senior, single up the middle.

The Cougars added one more run went on to win the game 8-1. Camm Nickell, a first-year, suffered the loss on the mound allowing seven Cougar runs in four innings of work.

The Maple Leafs are in action again on Friday, April 5 when they travel to rival Bethel College to take on the Pilots in a single nine-inning conference game followed by a doubleheader the following day.

The first pitch on Friday is set to be thrown at 3 p.m.