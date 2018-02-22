Goshen Men’s Basketball fall on senior day

CHANDLER INGLE

Sports Editor

cmingle@goshen.edu

Devin Heath-Granger and Billy Geschke, seniors, finished their careers in purple doing what they do best for the Goshen College men’s basketball team in Saturday’s 89-82 loss to Marian University at Gunden Gymnasium.

Heath-Granger, GC’s newly touted career assist leader, matched his career-high dime-dropping total with 12 while Geschke concluded his illustrious scoring career with a game-high 25.

Heath-Granger played all 40 minutes in the contest nearly totaling a triple-double with 14 points and seven rebounds to accompany his 12 assists. Christian Grider, Conner Funkhouser and Emmanuel Adu, all seniors, joined Heath-Granger and Geschke in the starting lineup for their final go-around. Grider totaled 34 minutes of action to finish with 13 points while tying Heath-Granger as the team’s leading rebounder with seven. Funkhouser and Adu added eight and five points respectively. Patryck Ostrowski, a sophomore, rounded out the remaining bulk of scoring with 11 off the bench.

Goshen grabbed their only lead of the game just minutes into the second half and held onto the advantage midway through the frame before the Knights (20-10, 10-8 Crossroads League) raced to a 10-2 run to regain the reins. Marian’s Reggie Kissoonlal was seemingly unstoppable inside the paint as the 6’11” junior tossed in 24 points and pulled down a game-high 17 rebounds. Each of MU’s five starters registered at least 10 points while shooting 52.2 percent (36-for-69) from the field and 90 percent (9-for-10) from the free-throw line.

Geschke’s 2-for-2 finish at the foul line gave the Medina, Ohio native a 88.6 percent (271-for-306) mark. It was a percentage good enough for second in GC history and top 10 in NAIA Division II history.

Heath-Granger’s heroics did not stop with just points and assists as his two steals in the contest pushed the point guard to third-most in GC history. Ostrowski’s lone block shot of the contest placed the Poland native in a ninth-place tie for the most swats in a season.

Four members of the senior class—Funkhouser, Geschke, Grider and Heath-Granger—all scored at least 1,000 career points to combine with Adu to total roughly 4,900 between the five of them. Geschke and Grider became the only pair of graduating seniors to team up with at least 1,200 points individually.

The Goshen men finished 11-19 on the season, 4-14 in CL play. The Leafs will return just eight players from this year’s roster next season with Jon Tropf at the helm.