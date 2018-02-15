Former Notre Dame and NFL player speaks at Goshen FCA

CHANDLER INGLE

Sports Editor

cmingle@goshen.edu

Former local football standout Braxston Cave shared his faith and athletic journeys to Goshen College student-athletes, coaches and community members this past Sunday as part of an event hosted by the GC Fellowship of Christian Athletes campus ministry.

“I encourage you all to never stand on the sidelines in your faith,” said Cave. “Strive to lead by example in the ways you treat others and how you compete on and off the field of play.”

Cave began his football career at Penn High School in Mishawaka, Indiana, where he was a Scout.com second-team All-American and a finalist for Indiana’s “Mr. Football” award. Upon graduating in 2007 from Penn, Cave chose to continue his education and playing days at the University of Notre Dame, where he was named a third-team Associated Press All-American in his senior year.

Cave then served a brief stint in the NFL for four years with the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots and Washington Redskins before hanging up his cleats to become the Assistant General Manager at Lippert Components in Goshen.

“My biggest takeaway from the event was Braxston’s advice to continuously build relationships with others,” said Quinlan Armstrong, a sophomore baseball player and campus ministry leader. “This not only strengthens your own faith but also the faith of others.”