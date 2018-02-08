Yamato: The Drummers of Japan to perform at Sauder

KORY STONEBURNER-BETTS

Staff Writer

kstoneburnerbetts@goshen.edu

The rhythmic pounding of drums will fill the air of Sauder Concert Hall.

Starting at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9, the members of Yamato: The Drummers of Japan will take the stage as part of the 2017-2018 Performing Arts Series.

Founded in 1993 in Japan’s Nara Prefecture, Yamato: The Drummers of Japan have performed over 2,500 times in 51 countries. The members of the group specialize in Taiko, a style of drumming traditional to Japanese culture.

Led by Masa Ogawa, artistic director, the group consists of 16 musicians highly trained in the intense, kinetic art of Taiko.

“These specific performers, aside from being amazing musicians, are young and have a lot of energy and passion for their art,” said Brian Mast, executive director of Goshen College’s Music Center.

Mast thinks this asset will be evident during the performance.

For more than 10 years, the group has been on a relentless tour schedule, performing around the world for six to 10 months each year.

Goshen College will be one of many stops on Yamato’s U.S. tour.

This is coupled with a training regimen that includes running over six miles a day in order to prepare themselves for each performance.

“One of the most interesting things about this performance is that this is the first time we have had Taiko drumming on the [Performing Arts] series,” said Mast.

Friday’s performance will include drumming and other types of traditional instruments.

Along with awe-inspiring intrumental music, Yamato incorporates singing and comedy into their performance.

Some of the featured traditional Japanese Wadaiko drums, made of animal skin and ancient trees, are 400 years old and weigh over 600 pounds.

Mast says that “the high-energy nature of the show will be very interesting for all ages to see.”

Tickets are $45/$40/$30 and can be purchased from the Music Center Box Office.

However, students are encouraged to attend the high-energy and intercultural concert and can pick up discounted tickets (priced at $10) at the box office.

Tickets can be ordered online at gcmusiccenter.com/events, the Music Center Box Office, via email at boxoffice@goshen.edu and by phone at (574) 535-7566.