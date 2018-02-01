Goshen women support Destiny Rescue, fall in consecutive games

CHANDLER INGLE

Sports Editor

cmingle@goshen.edu

GOSHEN, Ind. and MARION, Ind. – Donnae Lipinski, a sophomore, matched her career game-high scoring totals in consecutive performances this past week as the Goshen College women’s basketball team fell 68-55 at home to Indiana Wesleyan University last Wednesday and 64-55 on the road to Grace College on Saturday.

Wednesday’s matchup with the Wildcats was not only highlighted by spirited play from both teams but also through the cause supported. The Maple Leaf women teamed up with eight other colleges and universities in the Crossroads League to raise money for a Christian nonprofit organization called Destiny Rescue. Proceeds for the event are to help the Destiny Rescue cause of freeing children around the world involved in sex trafficking.

“I want to personally thank all of the supporters who came out to cheer us on and help support the cause,” said Stephanie Miller, Goshen coach, in a recent statement to GoLeafs. “I was humbled by the generosity of our community as well as the Indiana Wesleyan fans.”

Lipinski and Claire Rauck, a first-year, each tossed in 12 points to lead all Goshen (1-22, 0-11 CL) scorers on the evening. Each contributed in different manners as Lipinski finished 4-of-7 from the field and 4-for-5 from the line. Rauck continued her mantra as the Leaf deep threat as she converted on 4-of-8 attempts from beyond the arc.

Carley O’Neal, a senior, and Mariah Roe, a first-year, also added their names to the box score as double-digit contributors, tabbing 11 and 10 respectively. The Leafs held tight throughout the contest to the NAIA Division II no. 20 ranked Wildcats (17-6, 9-2 CL), but 19 team turnovers and a 35.1 percent (20-for-57) mark from the field led to their dismay.

Saturday action against the Lancers provided much of the same storyline as four players reached double-digits and two tied one another to lead the team with 12, once again giving the Leafs a team total of 55.

This time Lipinski’s 12 was matched by O’Neal, giving Lipinski her second consecutive career-high scoring performance. Roe managed 10 points once again while Sydney Stein, a junior, matched Roe’s scoring output all the while pulling down a team-high eight rebounds.

“Sydney hit the glass hard and played strong physical minutes for us, and Haley made some nice plays, deflected and stole a few balls on defense and controlled the ball well for us today,” Miller said to GoLeafs. “It was nice to see four players in double digits as well.”

The GC women will square off with rival Bethel College this Wednesday (game completed after print deadline) before returning home to face St. Francis University on Saturday. Tip-off against the Cougars is set for 1 p.m.