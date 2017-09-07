Performing Arts Series celebrates 20 years

IRINA GLADUN

Contributing Writer

ivgladun@goshen.edu

For the past 20 years, the Goshen College’s Performing Art Series has brought many performers to Sauder Hall over the years, each of them exciting and outstanding in their genres. This year’s season will bring back some familiar faces as well as new ones.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, Goshen College will be visited by Canadian Brass, a quintet that has earned a international reputation. Consisting of two trumpets, a horn, a trombone and a tuba, the group is known for doing justice to works by revered composers, and they aren’t afraid to throw some comedy into their performances.

Mary Chapin Carpenter will be performing on Saturday, Oct. 14. Through the span of her career, the singer-songwriter has recorded 14 albums, won five Grammy awards, and has been inducted into the Nashville Songwriter’s Hall of Fame. She will be performing favorites from her catalog, including songs from her 2016 album, “The Things That We Are Made Of.”

Time for Three is a string trio that is set to perform in Sauder Hall on Sunday, Nov. 5. All three members love to incorporate unexpected elements into their arrangements and improvisation.

“They do a fresh take on classical and pop music fusion,” said Brian Mast, managing director of the GC Music Center. “I think college students will love them.”

Tuesday, Nov. 14 will bring The Knights to Goshen College. The Knights are a Brooklyn-based chamber orchestra who are “dedicated to… eliminating barriers between audience and music,” according to their website. They have worked with Yo-Yo Ma, among other iconic musicians of our time, and they will be joined by Israeli mandolinist Avi Avital as well as Syrian clarinetist and composer Kinan Azmeh for their GC performance.

Grammy Award-winning male chorus Chanticleer returns to Sauder Hall Friday, Dec. 8 to perform “A Chanticleer Christmas.” The program includes Gregorian Chant, Renaissance pieces, classic carols, as well as contemporary works.

On Friday, Feb. 9, be sure to catch Yamato – The Drummers of Japan. Since their group’s conception in 1993, they have given more than 2,500 performances worldwide. By using traditional drums, the group hopes “to send [their] audiences home after each performance with a new vitality and passion for life.”

Friday, Feb. 23 brings Audra McDonald to our stage. Trained at Juilliard, McDonald has shown prowess across genres, winning six Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards and an Emmy Award. Recipient of a National Medal of Arts from former US president Barack Obama and part of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2015, McDonald is an advocate for equal rights and homeless youth. She also recently starred in the live-action film “Beauty and the Beast.”

“Audra McDonald is going to be amazing; as far as musical theater goes, it doesn’t get much bigger than her,” said Mast.

Don’t miss The Chieftains on Saturday, March 3. In their 55 years together, the group has gained recognition for their reinvention of traditional Irish music and have been awarded six Grammys along the way.

On Sunday, April 15, The Wailin’ Jennys make their way back to Goshen. Their blend of bluegrass, folk and roots music has captured the hearts of the Goshen community and A Prairie Home Companion listeners alike.

To cap off the 20th anniversary season, GC welcomes back Garrison Keillor on Sunday, May 6, and he will share the story of how he became one of America’s most beloved and trusted storytellers. Keillor has worked with GC’s own Chamber Choir and been parodied at GC Kickoff. His wisdom and humor is sure to be something to experience.