People’s Climate March comes to D.C.

JOSHUA STOLTZFUS

Features Editor

jlstoltzfus@goshen.edu

The record-setting marches of 2017 in the United States will continue on April 29, this time with the People’s Climate March, hosted by the People’s Climate Movement.

The main march will be taking place in Washington D.C., but supporting marches will be happening all over the country at the same time. This march takes place on day 100 of President Donald Trump’s term in office.

The official event page states: “On the 100th Day of the Trump Administration, we will be in the streets of Washington D.C. to show the world and our leaders that we will resist attacks on our people, our communities and our planet.”

A group of Goshen College students will be traveling by bus on the evening of April 28 to support the march in D.C.

The bus travelling to D.C. is sponsored by 350 Indiana-Calumet, a part of 350 Indiana, which is a grassroots activism group dedicated to environmental and social justice.

“The main focus of 350 Indiana-Calumet right now is the lead crisis in East Chicago,” Lucia Nisly, a first-year, said, “so they’re also doing quite a bit of organizing for that.”

The bus will be traveling out of Hammond, IN, where it will head east towards D.C. The bus will stop in places like Goshen College and Notre Dame to pick up others who wish to travel to the march.

Among the marchers from Goshen College are Nisly and Hannah Yoder, a junior, who have been organizing students wishing to travel from the College.

Yoder also participated in the 2014 People’s Climate March in New York City, where over 400,000 people gathered together to raise awareness about the failing state of our environment and those that are responsible for its continued degradation.

In 2014, around 10 students took part in the march, where they joined a group of people walking from the east coast to the west coast for a stretch of miles.

“I felt encouraged to not only make connections with people but to consider how I (and others) could become part of an international movement in the short- and long-term,” said Yoder.

At the same time during this march, several other sister marches will also be taking place. Climate marches in Indianapolis, Chicago, Kalamazoo and Cincinnati will all be taking place in the immediate region.

As of now, several students from the Goshen College community have expressed interest in going to this march. There is still ample time for those interested to register.

“Students still have time to reserve a ticket online,” Nisly said, “and 350 will continue to get students from other schools and other people from the general NW Indiana area to sign up.”

The outgoing bus will arrive in Goshen around 7 p.m. on April 28 and drive through the night to D.C. The following evening, they’ll depart again through the night and return early the following morning.