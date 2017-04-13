First inning burst leads to split with Cougars

SETH WESMAN

Sports Editor

sawesman@goshen.edu

The Goshen softball team used a three-run opening inning in the second game of an afternoon doubleheader to come away with a split against conference opponent Mount Vernon Nazarene University on Tuesday afternoon. The Leafs fell 4-1 in game one, but took the day’s final game 4-3.

The afternoon began with a scoreless duel through two innings before Mount Vernon (13-21, 7-15 Crossroads League) scored a run an inning from the third to the sixth inning to take a 4-0 lead going into the final inning.

Brooke Maes, a junior, scored Goshen’s (9-17, 6-14) lone run of the contest on sophomore Taylor Sutliff’s two out RBI single to keep the Leafs from being shutout.

Alexis Carpenter, a junior, got the start for the Leafs and allowed only a single earned run through five innings of work with a pair of strikeouts. Maes threw the sixth inning for Goshen, allowing a run on four hits.

Sutliff drove in the Leafs’ only run with Sandra Rodriguez, a first-year, leading the team in hits with two of Goshen’s four in the contest.

Anna Boue pitched a complete game for the Cougars and surrendered a single run on four hits with eight Ks and no free passes allowed.

Jennifer Kurelic, Sarah Boue and Emily Kauble all drove in one of Mount Vernon’s three earned runs, with Anna Boue scoring the fourth run on a wild throw. Courtney Rengert, Maddie Johnston and Sarah Boue each scored one of the Cougar’s other three runs.

After struggling offensively in game one, the Leafs got off to a quick start in game two, scoring three times in the top of the first. Courtney Crapser, a sophomore, and Candace Sutter, a junior, scored on the double by Rodriguez, who scored the very next at bat when Maes doubled.

Mount Vernon got a run back in the bottom of the inning when Rengert scored on Kurelic’s sacrifice bunt.

Rodriguez crossed home for the second time of the game in the third when Maes doubled to left to extend the Leafs’ lead to 4-1.

The Cougars managed to get within a run of Goshen with a run in the fourth and seventh inning but the Leafs held off Mount Vernon’s final charge to claim a 4-3 victory.

Maes threw seven innings for Goshen and allowed three runs, two earned, on ten hits. Both Maes and Rodriguez drove in two of the Leafs’ four runs with Rodriguez leading the team with two runs scored.

Sarah Boue pitched the complete game for Mount Vernon, taking the loss with four runs on five hits. Johnston, Kurelic and Allison Harris drove in an RBI apiece for the Cougars in the loss.

Goshen will be back in action on Friday when they travel to Spring Arbor University to play an afternoon doubleheader. First pitch in game one is scheduled for 3 p.m.