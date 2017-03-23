Softball earns split with Taylor

CHANDLER INGLE

Staff Writer

cmingle@goshen.edu

A strong pitching performance by Alexis Carpenter, a junior, and a three-run third inning propelled the Goshen College softball team to a 3-1 victory in their first game against Taylor University before falling to the Trojans 12-0 to split the doubleheader on Tuesday at the John Ingold Athletic Complex.

Carpenter finished her second complete game of the season by allowing only seven hits and surrendering two free passes to the 26 batters she faced, while striking out six Trojans.

The number three proved to be lucky for the Leafs (5-5, 2-2 Crossroads League) in their victory as a pair of consecutive doubles by Emily Namisnak, a sophomore, and Sandra Rodriguez, a first-year, in the third inning plated the only three runs of the contest for Goshen. Jenna Thompson, a sophomore, got the inning started with a single before a pair of strikeouts put the inning in question.

Candace Sutter, a junior, then reached base on an error before the double by Namisnak to right field scored pinch runner Brianna Sherman, a sophomore, and Sutter. Rodriguez capped off the scoring in the contest with a shot down the right field line to score Namisnak. Courtney Crapser, a sophomore, and Brooke Maes, a senior, added a single apiece for Goshen.

Game two saw the Taylor (10-9, 1-3 CL) bats came to life and strike for 12 unanswered runs to cruise to a victory in just six innings due to the NAIA mercy rule. Carpenter once again got the start in game two, but did not see similar results as she allowed three quick runs and failed to register an out. Maes was called in to pitch in relief and finished her outing by scattering seven hits, six earned runs, two walks and three strikeouts in just over five innings of work. Maes allowed for three home runs before handing the ball off to Leah Horner, a first-year, to finish the remainder of the game.

Sutter led the offensive attack with a pair of singles with Rodriguez, Crapser and Krista Sutliff, a senior, adding one hit each.

The Leafs will look to surpass their .500 record and match their win total from the 2016 season this Friday against conference opponent Grace College. The first pitch of the doubleheader is slated for 3 p.m. at the John Ingold Athletic Complex on the Goshen College campus.