Fast start not enough for Leafs

SETH WESMAN

Sports Editor

sawesman@goshen.edu

Sophia Sears, a senior, scored 14 points in her return to the lineup, but the Goshen College women’s basketball team stumbled after a strong first quarter, falling to the visiting Trojans of Taylor University 72-55 Saturday afternoon on Senior Day.

Gabby Williams, a senior, and Lynnia Noel, a senior, each recorded double digit performances with 12 and 10 points respectively with Williams recording a team-high eight rebounds. Fellow seniors Calla Bartlett, Kelsey Fraley and Angela McLean also recorded points in their final home game. Noel led Goshen (13-15, 7-9 Crossroads League) in assists with five while Haley Archibeque, a sophomore, also dished out a pair. Sears, Bartlett and Noel each recorded one of Goshen’s three blocks, while five players each totaled a steal apiece.

The Leafs stormed out to a 25-11 lead after the opening quarter, before Taylor (12-16, 7-9) charged back to cut the deficit to 33-30 at the half. The Trojans would outscore Goshen 42-22 in the second half with the Leafs being held to only eight points in the final quarter.

Taylor was led by Kendall Bradbury who poured in a game-high 29 points, with Audrey Wright, Josie Cobb and Jamie Netzley adding 13, 11 and 10 points each. Bradbury and Cassidy Wyse grabbed 8 boards apiece with Cobb contributing seven.

GC shot 23 for 64 from the field and four for 17 from beyond the arc, to go along with a perfect five for five from the charity stripe. Noel and Sydney Stein, a sophomore, each went two for two from the line with McLean adding the Leafs final successful attempt from the line.

Taylor shook off a slow start to shoot 28 for 56 from the field and 8 for 17 from deep. The Trojans outrebounded the Leafs 38-32 and recorded 19 assists to Goshen’s nine. The Leafs forced 13 turnovers and only committed 12, but were outscored 13-10 in points off of turnovers.

Goshen hosted conference opponent Spring Arbor University on Wednesday night but the game concluded after print deadline. The Leafs’ regular season will conclude on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Marian University. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.