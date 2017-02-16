Track continues to break school records

SETH WESMAN

Sports Editor

sawesman@goshen.edu

Ryan Smith, a senior, and Lindon McDonald, a first-year, both broke their own school records while Goshen won three events at the Trojan Invitational at Taylor University on Saturday. Smith set the school mark in the 5000 meter with a time of 14:57.27 which was also good enough to take first in the event. McDonald broke his three week-old record in the 60 meter with a time of 7.14.

The Goshen men took home top three finishes in two other events; a first in the 800 meter and a third place finish in the 4×800 relay. Luke Graber, a senior, captured first in the 800 with a mark of 1:58.99. The relay team of Abe Medellin, Alex Steiner, sophomores, Max Burkholder and Ryan Haggerty, first-years, recorded a time of 8:55.65 for third place.

The Leafs’ other first place result came by way of the women’s 4×800 relay team. Mara Beck, a sophomore, Lena Charles, a junior, Chelsea Foster and Nora Rangel, first-years, turned in a time of 10:24.84 to claim the event’s top spot. Goshen also got top 10 finishes in the 600 meter from Rangel and Beck who finished third and 10th respectively and a ninth place result from Jill Steinmetz, a junior, in the 800 meter.

Goshen got top 20 finishes from Foster in the 800 meter, Caitlin Hughey, a junior, in the 60 meter and 200 meter, Charles in the 400 meter and Siana Emery, a first-year, in the mile.

Goshen’s pair of race walkers, Emery and Sawyer Biddle, a junior, competed Friday night in the Goshen College Race Walk, with both claiming the top spot in their category. Emery completed the fastest time among the competing women with a time of 15:35.50 and Biddle finished first among the men with a result of 13:40.99. Biddle’s time was enough to ensure him an automatic bid to the national meet which will take place March 3 in Johnson City, Tennessee. Emery secured her spot earlier this season.

The Maple Leafs’ track team will be back in action this weekend when they travel to Taylor University for the Crossroads League Invitational, with events on both Friday and Saturday.