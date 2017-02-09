Leafs come up short at Saint Francis

SETH WESMAN

Sports Editor

sawesman@goshen.edu

Lynnia Noel, a senior, scored a team-high 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the double-double as the Goshen College women’s basketball team fell 72-61 to the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne on Saturday afternoon.

Goshen (13-13, 7-7 Crossroads League) also got strong performances from Gabby Williams, a senior, who scored 9 points to go along with 11 boards and Carly O’Neal, a junior, who scored 14 points off the bench.

Haley Archibeque, a sophomore, and Calla Bartlett, a senior, each added eight points apiece. Noel led the Leafs in assists with four, with Archibeque dishing out three of her own as well as a perfect four for four mark from the free throw line.

Saint Francis (12-14, 7-7) was led by Lauren McBryar who scored a game-high 22 points and shot 5-10 from behind the arc, as Kara Gerka grabbed 11 rebounds. Three other Cougars scored in double figures with Quila Jackson, Savannah Buck and Gerka scoring 11, 10 and 10 points respectively.

The Maple Leafs were able to take a 17-11 lead into the second quarter, but Saint Francis quickly charged back to take a 35-24 lead into halftime, with the Leafs being held to 7 points in the quarter. Saturday marked the second straight contest that Goshen failed to record double figures in the second quarter after scoring only eight on Wednesday night against Bethel College.

Goshen picked up the pace in the second half and were able to outscore the Cougars 22-19 in the final frame but saw their comeback bid came up short as Saint Francis managed to hold on to the win.

GC shot 32.4 percent (22-68) from the field and 33 percent (7-21) from three-point range while Saint Francis shot 35.6 percent (21-59) and 34.5 (10-29) from 3-point. Goshen outrebounded the Cougars 47-39 but turned the ball over 17 times to Saint Francis’ nine.

Archibeque, Bartlett and Angela McLean, a senior, each grabbed four boards for the Leafs. Carley O’Neal shot four for eight from the three-point line with Noel, Bartlett and Caitlyn O’Neal, a junior, each hitting an attempt from behind the arc.

Goshen was back in action on Wednesday evening when they traveled to Crossroads League opponent Mount Vernon Nazarene University in Mount Vernon, Ohio, to play the Cougars, with the game finishing after print deadline.