ACROSS

1. “I’m everywhere I’m so Julia,” or a naughty kid.

5. The first number that neither prime nor semiprime.

7. “It’s so confusing sometimes to be _ ____.” “I’m just _ ____.”

8. Goshen’s student section is often “_____” up.

9. “___” in the headlights.

DOWN

1. Popular sitcom, “The ____,” or a dating alternative to men.

2. Inflexible

3. Able to move quickly and easily.

4. Number of goals scored by Tebello Ntene against Concordia.

6. Reddit lingo for a summary.

Week 1-Solution

September 4, 2024