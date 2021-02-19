Globe staff receives 29 nominations by Intercollegiate Broadcasting Systems

91.1 The Globe and the staff that run the award-winning station were nominated for 29 awards by the Intercollegiate Broadcasting Systems, including Best Station in the Nation for the 11th consecutive year.

Goshen College received more awards than any other school in the competition.

“I’m so proud of everyone at the Globe for doing so well, individually and collectively,” said Kadie Daye, senior Globe student station manager. “Out of my four years here, I think these nominations are the most widespread. Normally a select few people receive a nomination or two, but this year, it really feels like everyone was a playmaker at WGCS. And with more individuals receiving nominations, I think we’re in a really good position to win Best Station In The Nation. I’d love for that to happen this year, but we’ll have to wait until March to see.”

“Broadcasting doesn’t shut down during a pandemic,” said Jason Samuel, assistant professor of communication and general manager of 91.1 The Globe. “In fact, it becomes more important to the community. Even with all the challenges brought on by the pandemic they continued their commitment to excellence in the classroom and behind the microphone.”

The 29 nominations were spread out among 11 individuals as well as the station and Five Core Media, Goshen College’s video production company. Daye received six nominations: Best On-Air Personality, Best Morning Show, Best Video Comedy Program, Best Variety Program, and Best TV Station Promotion.

Nathan Pauls, senior communication major, was nominated three times for Best Station Contest/Promotional Event, Best Program Director, and Best Video News Report.

William Troyer, a senior broadcasting major, was nominated for six awards, Best Sports Play-by-Play; Best Sports Update; Best Video Sports Report with Gabriella Klopfenstein, Best Sports Pregame/Postgame Show with Dante Stanton, a first-year broadcasting major, and Gabe Kermode, a junior broadcasting major, and Best Video Sports Program with Alyson Prigge, 2020 graduate.

Zachariah Begly, a senior broadcasting major, was nominated for five awards, Best Sports Interview; Best Spot News Coverage; Best News Promotion; Best Political News Coverage with Pauls, and Amelia Turnbull, a first-year broadcasting major, and Best News Director.

Jeremiah Sherrill, junior broadcasting major, was nominated for two awards, Best Public Service Announcement and Best Use of Sound Effects.

Klopfenstein was also nominated for Best Show Promotional Poster, Best Community Outreach Event and Best Press Release. Stanton received two more nominations for Best Comedy Program and Best Station Contest/Promotional Event.

Globe Staff received nominations for Best Use of Social Media, Best Giveaway and Best Logo. FiveCore Media has been nominated for Best TV Station On-Air Promotion.

The winners will be announced at a virtual award ceremony on Saturday Mar. 6 at 6 pm.