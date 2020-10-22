Maple Leaf adjust to changes in fall competition schedule

After GC opted to shut down their athletic programs for a week Monday, Oct. 12 to Oct. 19, many teams were forced to reschedule games.

In total, 11 games were postponed among women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer.

Women’s volleyball postponed four games and cancelled two more.

Their games against Indiana Wesleyan and Taylor University were all postponed to a later date. An upcoming game scheduled against Mount Vernon Nazarene on Oct. 24 has been canceled due to Ohio’s travel restrictions. Lastly, their upcoming game against Spring Arbor University has been cancelled.

Men’s and women’s soccer schedules underwent massive changes.

Eight total games were canceled between both teams. Four of the men’s games have been rescheduled. They will take on University of Saint Francis on Oct. 24, Spring Arbor on Oct. 26, Mount Vernon Nazarene on Oct. 28, and their game on Oct. 31 against Indiana Wesleyan has been changed to be played at Indiana Wesleyan.

For the women, three games were rescheduled. They will play University of Saint Francis on Oct. 28, Mount Vernon Nazarene on Oct. 31 and Taylor University on Nov. 4.

The cross country team is the only team currently in-season that did not witness any schedule changes due to COVID-19. They travel to Taylor University on Oct. 24. They will compete in the Crossroads League championship on Nov. 6.

Athletic changes due to COVID-19 have also affected the upcoming basketball season, as the women’s basketball team game against East-West University has been canceled due to doubleheader restrictions; however, they are expected to add another game later in their season.

The men’s basketball season is set to continue as planned as they are scheduled to play East-West University at home on Oct. 27. They will be looking for their first win since Dec. 16, 2019.