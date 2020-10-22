COVID-19 impacts Crossroads League

COVID-19 continues to change the ways sports are being played for the 11 teams in the Crossroads League, including Goshen College.

The league announced on July 26 that it would pursue a fall sports season even as many schools across the country canceled sports for the semester.

Since that announcement was made, Goshen College has rescheduled and canceled games. Most recently the athletic department shutdown sports due to a widespread of the coronavirus throughout the athletic department.

“I am very proud of the effort our leadership has demonstrated in protecting our student-athletes while providing the opportunity to compete,” said Larry Desimpelare, Crossroads League commissioner.

Goshen College has not been the only team in the Crossroads League making changes to its schedule.

The Goshen College women’s soccer team was set to meet the Bethel University Pilots to open their 2020 season. However, after a confirmed test on the Pilots roster, they were forced to reschedule their game.

On the Men’s soccer side, days after Goshen College traveled to Grace College, a Lancer tested positive causing a two-week layoff.

Tony Miller, Goshen College’s sports information director, spoke on the difficulties that teams around the league are facing by playing sports.

“One of the challenges we have faced in assembling a schedule this year is the variety of local laws and restrictions, which is compounded by the Crossroads League stretching into three different states,” Miller said. “Each school has had to come up with a set of procedures that works for their home games, but at the same time we have had to work together to ensure a level playing field for the other conference schools.”

Even as the Crossroads League continues to navigate this global pandemic, there will certainly be more challenges as indoor sports begin as early as next week.

Desimpelare spoke of precautions the league will take to ensure player safety for the winter sports season.

“Each institution will provide their pathway to keep our student-athletes safe, including our visiting teams,” Desimpelare said. “There has been great discussion from the entire leadership of our league in making all decisions.”