The great gringo guide

Ojo (notice): For anyone planning to travel to Ecuador (for May Term, SST, or another reason), this handy list of tips is the best travel resource at your disposal after Duolingo.

The expert advice provided here will make sure you know exactly what is expected of you as you live into your gringo persona abroad. Cut this page out and stick it in your back pocket (or your money belt if you’re as serious a world traveler as my dad, Jerrell Richer) for easy access wherever your travels take you.

Disclaimer: if you are traveling to a country outside of Latin America, the term “gringo” will probably not apply to you, but you may still find this advice helpful.