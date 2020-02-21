If every day was Valentine’s Day, I would not complain. It’s a solid holiday, for sure.

I love Valentine’s Day just about as much as I love rom-coms. Obviously, some of them have problematic messages (I’m looking at you, The Kissing Booth), but for the most part, they just leave you wishing for a man who is both single and emotionally available. And who makes big romantic gestures that aren’t problematic or annoying. I don’t think that’s too much to ask for; do you?

Anyway, this year the highly anticipated sequel to To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, P.S. I Still Love You, was released just in time for Valentine’s Day! I LOVED the first movie. I’ve watched it, like, three times. Noah Centipede does such a good job playing Peter Kavinsky, the soft-hearted popular jock who is desperately in love with Lara Jean, the awkward bookish romantic who has never been in a relationship.

I admit that, after seeing the movie, I did my fair share of Internet stalking, imagining scenarios in which we would somehow meet and fall in love. But then Netflix went a little too far and made like three more rom-coms using him as the heartthrob, and it got to be too much. I was skeptical that Noah Centrifuge could maintain his charm after being spread so thinly over the Netflix rom-com world, but I was pleasantly surprised.

Here is what I liked about P.S. I Still Love You: it is REAL. It shows Lara Jean’s insecurities about dating such a popular guy with a history she doesn’t know super well. It shows her doubting their relationship as she develops feelings for John Ambrose, her sixth grade crush with whom she is reunited with. It shows them fighting, and it shows them feeling uncomfortable with each other. It portrays the new dude, John Ambrose, with the sort of rom-com glow you might expect: a perfect guy who “doesn’t care what other people think” (yeah, right), plays the piano professionally, volunteers at a fancy retirement home and makes sure you don’t have a concussion after you trip on a bunch of gumballs. John Ambrose is the new love interest, and it’s hard not to root for him. He looks like young Orlando Bloom! Is it even possible to say no to young Orlando Bloom?

But, in an unpredictable (but also at the same time very predictable) plot twist, Lara Jean DOES say no! She chooses Noah Censorship! Shocking! She realizes that the insecurities she has about her relationship with Peter Kavinsky aren’t because of him, but rather because of her! (Can I get an amen?) I’m telling you people — this movie will blow your mind.

Anyway, they get back together in a romantic scene where he comes to pick her up at the aforementioned retirement home because it’s snowing and she apparently hates to drive in the snow. She is wearing a sleeveless prom dress that is soaking wet because she just made snow angels without a coat on(?).

He confesses his love to her. She stands on the steps. The music soars. He approaches, and she says the three most meaningful words in the English language:

“I am cold.”

Just kidding. She says, “I love you!”

Didn’t see that coming, did you?

Anyway, the movie ends very happily. Honestly, I don’t remember specifically what happened because I think I was answering a text or something. But it’s satisfying. It leaves you with a good taste in your mouth. Or maybe that was the chocolate I was eating. Not sure. Also, the movie introduced me to a wonderful song by Ashe called “Moral of the Story,” which was another plus. Y’all should give it a listen.

In conclusion, Noah Centimeter is still a heartthrob, relationships aren’t always shiny and Valentine’s Day is a wonderful holiday. That’s all for now, folks!