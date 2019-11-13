Well, it’s that time of the week again: Record Thursday! How exciting. Here I am, once again writing this Tuesday night right before the deadline. But it wouldn’t be Ponderings with Pauls if I wasn’t working against the clock.

Speaking of clocks, I want to supremely apologize for misleading you all last week.

In my last column, I wrote about daylight savings and mentioned that you would be late for classes if you didn’t change your clock. Well, as pointed by out by one of my critical and caring friends (who shall remain nameless) if you didn’t change your clock after daylight savings ended, you would be an hour early to class, not an hour late. Turns out that failure to comply with the time change would result in overzealousness for class, not tardiness.

Now with that note out of the way I turn to my topic for this week: the cold.

As you all may have noticed, just as we all got used to sweaters, beautiful leaves, no more daylight savings time and arriving an hour early to our classes, winter smacked us in the face with several inches of snow and several degrees below freezing.

Now I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling twenty — wait, let me start over.

I don’t know about you, but the cold weather brings a new prospect to my life that I didn’t have to consider before the temperature drops.

Hats and hairstyles.

I am currently embarking on the journey that every man must do in order to prove that I attended a liberal arts college: I am growing my hair out.

As my hair has grown, so have the possibilities of hairstyles that I can craft. Up, down, half-up half-down, space-buns, greasy.

Cold weather, I tell ya what, it really makes your ears cold, so that makes wearing a beanie a must. And a beanie means no more space buns, unless you want to look like your hiding devil horns underneath your hat.

So, now I have a decision to make: do I invest in a warm headband now, to only have it for another month and then not need while I’m on SST or wait till SST to buy an authentic Ecuadorian headband?

At this moment, I do not have an answer… I’ll have to do my research on the ethics of shaving an alpaca. Something about taking another animal’s hair to unleash the creative power of my own leaves me pondering.

Tune in next week to find out!