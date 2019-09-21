Men’s tennis shine in conference match against Huntington

Maple Leaf men’s and women’s tennis were back in action this week as they took on conference opponent Huntington University this past Tuesday. The men walked off the court with a 5-2 win over the Foresters, while the women fell 7-0.

The men’s singles started off with success for the Maple Leafs. Filippo Bigardi, a senior, won his first set 7-5, and the second 6-3 to get GC on the board.

Senior, Juan Miguel Ciudad was up next. He lost his first set 3-6, but came back in the second to win 6-3. Huntington’s Rodrigo Manzo took the third set 5-3 to win the game and get the Foresters on the board.

In singles 3, Martim Cafe, a junior, scratched out both his sets winning 7-6(3), and 7-6(6). Hermes Flores, and Evan Beck also won their singles matches to help the Maple Leafs take a lead over the Forresters.

In men’s doubles, Goshen took all three games as the doubles team of Cafe, and Josh Friesen won their set 6-2. The teams of Bigardi and Miguel Ciudad won their set 7-5, and Dan Boussom and Luke Rush won their match 6-4.

Mens tennis won 5-2, and improved their record to 6-5 on the year.

The women however, were not as successful. In singles 1, Sarah Hinshaw, a freshman, dropped her first set 6-2, and couldn’t make a comeback as she lost her second 6-1. Victoria Oakes, a sophomore, also dropped both her sets, losing both of them 6-0.

None of the Maple Leafs were able to get on the board, with the women’s doubles side having no better luck. The team of Hinshaw and Anna Osborne showed signs of life, but eventually fell 6-4.

The women ended the day getting shut out 7-0, to move to 0-11 on the year.

Both teams are in action again tonight, Thursday Sep. 17. The women will host Olivet College at 4 p.m., while the men travel to Indiana Wesleyan University for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Midwest regional tournament that continues through Saturday.