For the Record

It’s hard for me to comprehend that my time as executive editor is coming to a close. I’m not going to lie; I’ve been eagerly anticipating the final issue for a while now, but now that it’s here, I’m not entirely sure how I feel about it.

One thing I learned this semester is that even for someone with a lot of opinions, writing an editorial every week is hard. There’s a lot I wanted to talk about, but some topics never felt quite right, and there were others I never bothered to develop.

As I write this final editorial, though, I reflect on the privilege to be given a platform where I can share my stories and opinions every week while also being entrusted to share the stories of others.

That’s what a newspaper is, after all. A collection of stories.

As humans, telling stories is integral to our socialization. From the elaborate novel to the simple “let me tell you what I had for breakfast,” our interactions are based on the sharing of words, images and memories.

Recently I was reminded of Sarah Kay’s poem “Hiroshima.” In it, Kay says, “I’m no longer a part of your future. I start quickly becoming part of your past. But in that instant, I get to share your present. And you, you get to share mine. And that is the greatest present of all.”

Kay continues, “This isn’t my first time here. This isn’t my last time here. These aren’t the last words I’ll share. But just in case, I’m trying my hardest to get it right this time around.”

Maybe it sounds cheesy, but these words taken out of context apply well to my thoughts as I wrap up my time as editor. After this edition is published, the work I’ve done while in this role will quickly become something of the past.

Maybe some parts of this semester’s paper will win awards in next year’s ICPA contest, but if we’re being honest, the last 10 issues will in large part be forgotten a year or two down the line.

That being said, I will remain grateful for being able to provide tangible articles and an audience to the pieces of the present that mattered to this campus this semester. I can only hope I got it right.

This is my last editorial (thank goodness, right?) and I leave you with this:

We’re nothing without the stories. I’m glad I could share some with you.