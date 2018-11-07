A Sonnet In Which I Describe How My Weakness For Shiny Hair Nearly Causes Me To Compromise My Standards As An Intellectual

When I first glimpsed you, weeks ago

I thought for sure I’d found “the One.”

You laughed and winked and moved in slow,

The sun shone down on your gold man-bun.

Alas, I was blinded by that light

But there is something I can’t ignore.

I can’t deny — you’re built just right

But dear, you’re something of a bore.

And so I’m stuck with inner war

You look at me, and I must swoon

But lis’ning has become a chore

I block my ears and hum a tune

And now I know this to be true:

That it’s not me, my dear, it’s you.