Burkholder qualifies for NAIA National Championships

CHANDLER INGLE

Sports Editor

cmingle@goshen.edu

CARMEL, Ind — Brenner Burkholder, a senior, qualified for the NAIA National Championships this past Saturday at the Carmel Marathon.

Burkholder finished 11th overall, completing the 26.2-mile marathon trek in two hours, 49 minutes, 39 seconds.

Burkholder’s feat was good enough for the qualifying provisional time, making him the 11th athlete in the country to punch his or her ticket to the event.

The senior’s finish is the best time thus far of qualifying participants.

The NAIA National Championships will be held over the Memorial Day weekend in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

The Goshen men’s and women’s track and field team will begin their spring season this upcoming Saturday at the George Class Invitational hosted by Taylor University.

The first event is slated for 9 a.m.