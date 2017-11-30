Festival of Carols remains annual tradition

KORY STONEBURNER-BETTS

Arts Editor

kjstoneburnerbetts@goshen.edu

—

This upcoming weekend, the Goshen College Symphony Orchestra and Choirs will reunite on the Sauder Concert Hall stage for “A Festival of Carols” at the Goshen College Music Center.

“A Festival of Carols” is a highly-anticipated Goshen College tradition that showcases the GC Symphony Orchestra, Women’s Choir and Men’s Choir, as well as the audience themselves. The groups come together for three holiday-themed performances in a lavishly decorated Sauder Concert Hall.

“I always get excited during this special time of year and ushering in the Christmas season for each of our audience members,” said Scott Hochstetler, professor of music and director of the Chamber and Men’s Choirs.

The Chamber Choir will be performing an arrangement of “In the Bleak Midwinter,” with modern harmonies, treble solos and piano. The Men’s Choir will surround the audience and share an a cappella selection by Edvard Grieg, “Ave Maris Stella,” a song which refers to the Virgin Mary as the “Star of the Sea.”

“We’ve worked hard for the past three weeks learning and memorizing the selections both in and outside of rehearsal,” said Hochstetler.

Performances for “A Festival of Carols” are set to take place Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 3 at 4:00 p.m. The Dec. 3 performance will be live-streamed via the Goshen College website.

Tickets for “A Festival of Carols” are $16 for general admission. A discounted ticket price of is available for students with a valid GC ID. Tickets can be purchased via the Music Center Box Office between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, at goshen.edu/tickets, by email at boxoffice@goshen.edu, or by phone at (574) 535-7566.