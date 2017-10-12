Teams split in Saturday play

BRAD STOLTZFUS

Staff Writer

bradleys@goshen.edu

The Goshen College men’s and women’s soccer teams took to the road this past Saturday. The men posted a 1-1 tie at Huntington University while the women lost to the University of Saint Francis 1-0.

TJ White, a sophomore, scored a header in the 69th minute off of a short corner kick from Stuart Aeschliman, a first-year. This was all the GC men could manage in Saturday night’s 1-1 draw to the Foresters.

The goal was the third of White’s career against the Foresters after scoring twice in GC’s 2-1 victory last October.

Huntington (5-2-4, 1-0-2 CL) got on the board in the 15th minute when Matheus Louzada scored on an assist from Luke Unger. Huntington got off three more shots in the first half while the Maple Leafs (8-3-1, 1-1-1 CL) registered two.

“We started the game pretty well offensively, with good possession and looking pretty positive after a tough loss three days earlier,” said Arron Patrick, GC men’s head coach. “Although we didn’t create any excellent chances, we did expose them out wide at times, and were either unfortunate or just didn’t execute the final touch.”

After chances from Nate Nussbaum, Ethan Francois-Ravalier, both juniors, and Aeschliman early in the second half, Ollie Smith, a sophomore, played a short corner to Aeschliman, whose cross gave White an opportunity to put it away with the head.

The teams remained square at 1-1 after double overtime, setting the final mark. Goshen goaltender Johan Escalante, a junior, recorded five saves in the match.

In women’s action, USF (7-5, 1-2 CL) committed 10 team fouls, but their aggression on the offensive side paid off in the second half. After both teams entered halftime 0-0, USF broke through in the 73rd minute as Hannah Elzinga took a lead pass from Hannah Erhardt to break through with the goal.

Goshen (3-7-1, 0-3 CL) was able to register two shots on net in the final 10 minutes of the match but Cougar goalkeeper Sarah Lewis saved both to preserve the win along with her second shutout of the season. Lewis also leads the conference with 71 saves as a first-year.

“Soccer has a strange way of evening out,” said Scott Gloden, GC women’s head coach. “Our game against Bethel on Wednesday should have been something like 6-5 and had two goals. Tonight deserved to be a 0-0 game and someone scored.”

Elzinga took all five of the Cougars’ shot attempts and was the only Cougar to challenge Goshen goalkeeper Katie Baer, a first-year, putting four shots on target. The goal was Elzinga’s first of the season.

“We did a good job staying disciplined with our defensive shape,” Gloden said. “We moved some players into different positions that served the team better and had a great attitude as far as putting our bodies in front of the ball to not let the other team score.”

Both teams square off Wednesday against Marian University. Men will play away and the women at home. Following Wednesday’s contests, both men and women will return to action against Spring Arbor University on Oct. 14 with men at home and women away.