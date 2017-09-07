Volleyball victory earns Routhier 600th win

SPENCER BUTTERMORE

Staff Writer

sebuttermore@goshen.edu

On Tuesday night, the Goshen College Women’s Volleyball team earned head coach Jim Routhier his 600th career win in a straight-set victory over Anderson University.

The Maple Leafs also posted their best hitting percentage in over a decade. Goshen went on to win 25-8, 25-20, 25-20 and improved to 6-4 on the season.

The Maple Leafs (6-4) started the match by going on a 10-3 run in the first set.

Three strong ace serves by Jennifer Ritchie of the Maple Leafs shut the Ravens down, and the Maple Leafs did not look back taking the first set easily by a score of 25-8.

Goshen had 41 winners compared to just eight errors for a total hitting percentage of .458 which is more than 20 points higher than their previous record set in 2009 against Marygrove University.

Leading the way for the Maple Leafs was first year Natalie Omtvdt who lead the team with eight kills. Meghan Gerke, a senior, and Darienne Maust, a sophomore, both finished with seven kills apiece. Gerke led all players with an .875 efficiency at the net.

Christy Swartzendruber led all players with 12 digs. Goshen finished with seven aces coming from five players and also 10 team blocks. Maust and Sydney Cruz, a junior, both had solo blocks with two blocks apiece.

The Maple Leafs will be in action again this Friday at 7 p.m. home as they are set to take on conference rival, Bethel College. After Friday, the Maple Leafs will be hitting the road for eight of their next 10 matches.