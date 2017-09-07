Saturday all-around soccer shutout

BRAD STOLTZFUS

Staff Writer

Goals by juniors Stuart Aeschilman, Ollie Smith, and Nate Nussbaum proved more than enough for the Goshen College men’s soccer team to defeat Roosevelt University 3-0 on Saturday at the John Ingold Athletic Complex.

Goshen (2-2) led 1-0 at halftime thanks to Aeschilman’s free kick finding the back of the net in the 26th minute. Smith added a goal in the 63rd and assisted on Nussbaum’s goal. Smith played a low, hard pass on the ground to Nussbaum, who sprinted in from the midfield to the corner of the penalty area and ripped a shot pass the diving goalkeeper.

Senior Brodie Nofziger almost added a goal at the end of the first half; his shot sailed past the goalkeeper and struck the crossbar before being cleared by the defense.

Junior goalkeeper Johan Escalante saved all seven of Roosevelt’s attempts on goal, helping Goshen record their second straight clean sheet.

“We are showing that we can win in different ways, keep clean sheets, and score different types of goals,” said Arron Patrick, head coach of Goshen College’s men soccer team.”We are a long way from where we want to be, but beating a team that is consistently towards the top of it’s conference in convincing style will only give our guys more confidence.”

On the women’s side, sophomore Taliah Borom scored her first career goal in the first ten minutes and her second in the final ten minutes. She combined with a goal apiece by first-year Brenda Tellez and junior Allison Ebersole to give the Goshen College women’s soccer team it’s 150th win in program history by a score of 4-0 against Cleary University, also on Saturday afternoon at the John Ingold Athletic Complex.

Borom’s goal in the sixth minute gave Goshen (1-1-1) an early 1-0 lead. Tellez added a goal right before halftime when she split two defenders and scored from the right side of the box. Ebersole scored on a rebound after halftime after three prior Maple Leaf shots were stopped. Borom added her second tally of the night in the 81st minute to set the final margin.

“We learned that we are capable of scoring goals, but staying engaged for 90 minutes is something we need to work on despite that,” said Scott Gloden, head coach of the women’s soccer team.

The women will host Indiana University East at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Goshen College Soccer Complex. The men will continue play on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. when they host Calumet College of Saint Joseph’s.